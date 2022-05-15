iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SUSL opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

