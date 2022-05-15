iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.79

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.79 and traded as low as C$14.75. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$14.81, with a volume of 27,868 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.