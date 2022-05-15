iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $180,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,740,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. 309,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,106. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.31 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.