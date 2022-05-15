iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $52.78. 1,426,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

