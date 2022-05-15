Ispolink (ISP) Trading Down 49.8% This Week

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $899,851.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

