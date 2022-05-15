Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

