Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $110.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $115,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

