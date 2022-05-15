Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

