Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after buying an additional 318,630 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

