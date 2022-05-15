Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 249,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.