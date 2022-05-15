Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Colliers International Group worth $39,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $104.35 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

