Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $66,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,540.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.