Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,178,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 573,038 shares during the period. CAE makes up 1.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $353,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

