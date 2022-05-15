Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 540,052 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 3.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 8.57% of Gildan Activewear worth $692,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GIL stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 851,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,619. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.