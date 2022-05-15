Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.44% of LCI Industries worth $96,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE LCII traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $118.59. 311,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,499. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

