Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 24,067 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after buying an additional 183,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857,932. The company has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $268.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

