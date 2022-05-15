Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 50,365 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,365 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

