Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.34% of Fiserv worth $231,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.