Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,619 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.08% of Relx worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 963,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $32.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.06) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.66) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

