Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $181,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

TD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.