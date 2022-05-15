JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCNE. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HCNE remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,070. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.