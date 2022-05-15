Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

