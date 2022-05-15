Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

