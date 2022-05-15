Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declares Dividend of $1.18

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.1838 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

