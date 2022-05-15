JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $116.26 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.94 or 0.00527507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00035965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.44 or 1.97060970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 228,137,227 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

