John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 34,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,442. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.