Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $28,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,538,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $194.07. The stock had a trading volume of 256,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,339. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.