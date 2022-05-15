JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.18 ($71.77).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.43. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($81.03). The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.