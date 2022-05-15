JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to €65.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.54.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $81.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.