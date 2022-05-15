JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.83% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,072,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

