JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 647,007 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.23% of Boston Properties worth $760,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

