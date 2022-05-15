JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,377,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.05% of Leidos worth $879,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Leidos by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Leidos by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Leidos by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,967,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.