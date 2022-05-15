JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $992.50 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 235.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $992,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

