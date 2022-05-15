JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.92 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

