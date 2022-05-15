JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.
NYSE:RWT opened at $9.92 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.