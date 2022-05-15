JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,741,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 60.91% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $687,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter.

JAGG stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

