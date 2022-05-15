JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 40,407 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,086,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $847,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 89.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 787,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

