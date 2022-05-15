Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
JUVF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.
About Juniata Valley Financial
