Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

