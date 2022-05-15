Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $436,602.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00521591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036763 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,272.29 or 1.92732479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 946,046,805 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

