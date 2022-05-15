Kadena Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.82 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $548.34 million and approximately $109.82 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00528334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035815 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,745.23 or 1.96263975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,053,151 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

