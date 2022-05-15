Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
