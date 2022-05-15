Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of KLR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $153,125.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock worth $904,160. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 18.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

