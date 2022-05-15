Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.