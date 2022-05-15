Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Kaman has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $943.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

