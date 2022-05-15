Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of KMF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 189,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

