Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kelly Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

