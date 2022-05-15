Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $48,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.