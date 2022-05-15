Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a current ratio of 25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.
In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
