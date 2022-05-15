Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a current ratio of 25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,050 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.