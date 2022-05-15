Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 330,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

