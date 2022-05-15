Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,749,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.12% of Kimco Realty worth $930,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,592,000 after buying an additional 2,494,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

